Danny Jordaan retains Safa presidency in landslide victory

Jonty Mark

Danny Jordaan will serve a third term in a row as president of the South African Football Association after winning the latest elective congress by a huge majority on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Banyana sponsors plead for support

Jordaan got 186 votes, with Ria Ledwaba receiving 27 votes and outsider Solly Mohlabeng picking up just eight votes, as counted by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Now 70 years old, Jordaan has been Safa president since 2013, when he took over from Kirsten Nematandani, and has fended off all challenges to his regime.

A group of supporters for Ria Ledwaba, a Safa vice-president who was seen as Jordaan’s main opponent in these election, chanted outside the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday morning, as the elective congress took place.

But Jordaan, as expected, strolled to another term, the controversial figure maintaining his stranglehold over South African football for another four years.

Ledwaba, meanwhile, was set to be kicked off the Safa executive.

Jordaan faced allegations in 2017 from singer and former ANC member Jennifer Ferguson that he had raped her in 1993, but even that did not stop him from getting a second term as Safa president in March of the following year.