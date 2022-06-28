Motau believes Banyana can win the Wafcon

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana midfielder Amogelang Motau says its about time the senior national women’s team conquer Africa.



ALSO READ: Cosmos withdraw complaint against Lions amid claims they faked evidence



Motau said this ahead of the start of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco on Saturday.



Motau, who plays her football for the University of Western Cape in the Hollywoodbets Super League, believes Banyana are now in a position to win the Wafcon.

“We are at a point where I believe we can dominate a lot of teams, we have grown as Banyana and the fact that now we have so many players playing abroad speaks volume. we are going to the WAFCON with our heads held high because we want to win it,” said the midfielder.

“We came close to winning it in so many occasions, but I think this time we have to lift the trophy. We have to show that we have progressed over the last years and like I said, with most of our players now playing at big leagues, it makes a huge difference.”

Banyana have been placed in Group C at the tournament, where they will open the competition with their first game against nemesis Nigeria on 4 July, before going up against Burundi and then Botswana in their last group phase match.

Coming up against the Nigerians will be a huge task for Banyana looking at the history between the two nations.



The last time Banyana and Nigeria locked horns was in the Aisha Buhari Cup final with the South Africans walking away with a 4-2 victory.



Motau adds that the team has it in them to beat their rivals once again, but she expects a tough encounter.

“They will definitely come hard at us because we beat the last time. But, we will be up for the challenge, we have been preparing well and everyone in the team is just looking forward to the game. But, the most important thing is to take it one game at a time.”