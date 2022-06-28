Newly unveiled Sekhukhune man Mntambo’s farewell message to Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Linda Mntambo wrote an emotional farewell message to his ex-club Orlando Pirates as he prepares himself for life without Pirates having signed with fellow DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United.

The midfielder thanked everyone from club chairman Irvin Khoza to the fans, as he leaves the club he grew up supporting.

ALSO READ: Sandilands new role at Orlando Pirates revealed

“I would like to take this moment to greet you all. With a heavy heart, it saddens me that I have to part ways with the club that I grew up supporting, a club that is not only dear to my heart but my family as well,” said Mntambo on his Facebook account.

“As I look back, I can only reflect on the wonderful memories made and I will forever cherish them. The family environment at the club, the friendships and brotherhood created between myself and my then teammates mean a lot to me, and I hope this does not get thrown away because of my departure.”

With Sekhukhune being his next home, Mntambo is happy to have received blessings from the club and in joining a new club and says he hopes all the remaining players at the club continue to carry the badge with pride.

“As I head to Sekhukhune United, I will carry with me the teachings of humility, oneness, team spirit and everything that I learned while at the club as I continue to shape myself to being the best athlete on and off the field,” he added.

“I am happy to have received your blessings as we part ways. I trust that those remaining at the club will carry the club’s badge with pride and joy as I will also do so at my new home. Thank you for the support and for the wonderful memories. This is not goodbye as we will meet not as teammates but as opponents.”

The 33-year old Mntambo leaves the Buccaneers having spent almost to four years at the Soweto giants after joining them from Chippa United in 2018.