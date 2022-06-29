Mkhulise seeks move away from Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns coaches operate on an open door policy in as far as allowing players who feel disgruntled, to ask to be loaned out to other clubs or ask to be released altogether.



Emiiano Tade is one such player who at the time, told coach former coach Pitso Mosimane that he did not feel like playing football, insisting that he had fallen out of love with soccer, but later resurfaced at New Zealand side Auckland City, seemingly after rekindling his love with the beautiful game.

In the current transfer rumour mill, Sphelele Mkhulise’s camp is understood to be in discussions with Masandawana for a possible move for the 26-year-old. At this point, it is unclear whether the proposed move, if it materializes, will be permanent or a loan deal.



However, Mkhulise is a Sundowns product having cut his teeth in the academy that produced the likes of Siyabulela Shai, Percy Tau and the late Motjeka Madisha.

“As someone who progressed through the ranks at Sundowns, winning the treble this season means so much to me,” he told the Sundowns Magazine as he reviewed the past season.

“This is a motivation for the youngsters at the Academy to keep their eyes on the ball and never lose focus. I know it is not easy to break into the Sundowns First Team from the Academy, but they have to keep pushing hard in training. Sundowns is a club that strives for excellence and I am solid proof that determination pays if you do not give up. I hope my story inspires the upcoming youngsters at the club,” he added.

Cape Town City are believed to be interested in the services of Mkhulise. City have a good relationship with Downs as they have concluded deals that saw Aubrey Ngoma moving back and forth. City also sold Bradley Ralani and Kermit Erasmus to the Chloorkop-based side while Teko Modise moved from Sundowns to the Citizens to finish off his illustrious career before taking up a role as City’s ambassador, only to dump the Mother City side to make take up a similar role at Downs.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane is also understood to be keen on Mkhulise as “10111” is one mentor who believes in giving youngsters a chance, and with Chiefs still looking to bolster their squad, anything could happen as far as Mkhulise is concerned.