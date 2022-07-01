Royal AM unveil four new signings

Khaya Ndubane

Royal AM have announced four new signings ahead of the DStv Premiership season.



As expected, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic was among the players unveiled by Thwihli Thwahla. The Serbian-born striker has been linked with Royal AM since he was released by Chiefs last month.



Also joining Royal AM is Andre De Jongh from neighbours AmaZulu as well as the Swallows FC duo of Ruzaigh Gamildien and Khethukuthula Ndlovu.



Thwihli Thwahla, who finished second behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns last season, have also announced Khabo Zondo as their new coach. Zondo replaces John Maduka who left Royal AM to join KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Maritzburg United.



Thabo Maloka will be the team’s new physical trainer.

We’re excited to introduce our HC Khabo Zondo, new physical trainer; Thabo Maloka and our new signees: Andre Ernest De Jong, Ketha Ndlovu, Samir Nurkovic and Ruzaigh Gamildien.????????????????#royalam | #thwihlithwahla pic.twitter.com/AuDDy0bcBS— RoyalAM_FC (@RAMFC_sa) July 1, 2022



