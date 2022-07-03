WATCH: Thabo Matlaba and teammates reenact ChakaChaka classic

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Thabo Matlaba is one of those players known for being free spirited and bringing a vibe into the dressing room. He has continued in the same spirit as his new home Royal AM.

ALSO READ: Matlou eager for continental success

He joined the Pietermaritzburg side during the January transfer window after asking for his clearance at Swallows FC where he was among the players who had gone a while without getting a full salary.

Matlaba even has a TikTok account where he posts videos of himself and his teammates doing various acts. But it is mostly dancing and singing.

In a recent video, the former Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC defender is seen with his teammates in a reenactment of Yvone ChakaChaka’s Umqombothi.

The song was popular in the 80’s when the musician known as the Queen of Africa was a hit and has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

The lyrics talk about a new makoti being asked if she has made Umqombothi (traditional sorghum beer) and it is a party song.

Matlaba plays the role of ChakaChaka in the song as he leads the singing and dancing and has over 2 400 on views on TikTok. Watch the video below: