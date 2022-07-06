New City signing Van Heerden happy to join a big team

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Marc van Heerden says he is looking forward to helping Cape Town City have a successful 2022/23 season by lifting silverware.



ALSO READ: Chiefs offered former Sundowns player, but Simba also want him

The 34-year-old defender has joined City after he was released by neighbours Stellenbosch FC recently.

Van Heerden, who has played for the likes of Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu FC and Chippa United, believes City are a big team with great ambitions and his first two weeks with the club has shown him how serious the club is about success.

“I am very excited to have gotten the call from Eric Tinkler and John Comitis to come join the club. City is a big club and they want to challenge for everything which is really exciting. The first two weeks or so it’s been really good, really intense. You can see the intention from the club, the players and coaching staff and everybody involved,” said the left-back.

“They are serious about what they want to achieve and I am happy to be part of that. Let’s go and do whatever we can to win whatever we can. I am looking forward to a really strong season and bringing some silverware.”

City coach Tinkler believes the club will benefit from having acquired the services of Van Heerden, especially with the club having to juggle between playing in the Caf Champions League and the domestic league.

“The difficulties that we are going to face this season, both on the continent and home front, we needed a little of more experience and depth in our squad from the first game in August. He will be extremely fundamental during that period with the wealth of experience that he has, the type of discipline that he brings in terms of his ambition. He wants to achieve more even at his age, that leadership quality and work ethic that he produces on the field of play, Marc van Heerden obviously brings that in bundles. I think he is a fantastic addition to the squad,” said the former Orlando Pirates coach.