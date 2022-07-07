Kgatlana excited about returning to US after signing with Racing Louisville

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana says she is excited about returning to the US National Women’s League after being unveiled by Racing Louisville on Wednesday.

The Banyana striker’s first stint in the US was with Houston Dash, before moving to China and Portugal where she played for Beijing BG Phoenix and Benfica. She joins Louisville from Atletico Madrid, with her time in Spain having started with SD Eibar.

The former African Women Player of the Year returns to the US in good spirits, having been nominated once again for the prestigious award.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity to return to the NWSL with Racing Louisville,” Kgatlana told the club’s website.

“It has always felt like there is unfinished business for me in the league, and I can’t wait to get started. From the moment I spoke with Kim (Björkegren, coach of Racing), it was clear that it is an exciting project. I joined Beijing BG Phoenix shortly after he had left and heard only good things, so it was an easy decision. I look forward to seeing everyone after the Cup of Nations.”

Racing coach Bjorkegren believes that the signing of Kgatlana is good for the club and what makes it more good is that she is a good team player.

“We were looking for a winger/forward who has a good first touch and is not afraid to dribble and attack – and we have found exactly that with Thembi,” said Racing coach.

“What’s also important to us is that we signed not just a good player but a good teammate. Thembi always has a smile on her face and loves football, and she is ready to help the team as soon as she arrives in Louisville.”

The 26-year old Banyana striker signed a two-year contract with Louisville that also includes a club option to extend the deal through the 2024 season. She will join her new teammates immediately after the ongoing Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) where she is doing duty for Banyana.