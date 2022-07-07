Banyana fail to hit full throttle but still prove too good for Burundi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana were wasteful in front of goal in their Group C Women’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Burundi on Thursday evening at the Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan Stadium in Morocco, but they still went on to win the tie 3-1and edge closer to qualifying for the quarterfinals.

This was Banyana’s second victory at the WAFCON in Group C, with South Africa having beaten Nigeria 2-1 in their opening game. Desiree Ellis’ charges have now collected six points from two matches, as they went top of the group.

Botswana, who won their opening match against Burundi, were set to play Nigeria later on Thursday.

Banyana were dominant against the East Africans and could have made things simple by utilising their scoring chances, especially in the first half.

It took Banyana 20 minutes to find the back of the net through Thembi Kgatlana. Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 a few minutes later, but the striker, who has just signed for Racing Louisville in the US, was denied by Burundi goalkeeper Belinda Nooreraho.

That gave Burundi a chance to level the scores with their first opportunity of the game, and they did so thanks to Aniela Awimana in the 30th minute.

However, two minutes later, Banyana were back in the lead after the East Africans struggled to clear the ball, and Amogelang Motau utilised the opportunity to make it 2-1.

Kgatlana wasted another glorious chance when she tried to score from an awkward angle, whereas a pass to a teammate would have been a better option, while Jermaine Seoposenwe failed to extend the lead just before half time from the penalty spot.

Just seven minutes from the interval, Banyana got their second penalty of the game after Kgatlana was fouled inside the box. Substitute Linda Motlhalo took the responsibility and made it 3-1 to the South Africans.

Banyana kept on pushing and created more chances, with clinical finishing upfront still lacking. Meanwhile, Burundi would suffer a blow when Annociate Nshirimana got a red card at the later stages of the game. South Africa, though, still couldn’t register more goals.

Banyana will now play their last game of the group phase against Botswana on Sunday.

