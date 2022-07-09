Moriri expecting a ‘humdinger’ against Pirates in the Diski Shield

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns reserves coach Surprise Moriri says their tie against Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Shield will be a humdinger – the two locks horn at Wits Stadium on Saturday.

Clashes between Sundowns and Pirates have been electrifying in the past, with their encounters never short of goals in the Diski Challenge. In the last fixture, it was Sundowns who walked away with a victory as they won the tie 3-2.

Moriri says his charges have prepared thoroughly for the game. The Diski Shield features the teams that finished in the Diski Challenge top eight last season.

“Our matches against Orlando Pirates are always interesting and this one will be no different. It will be another humdinger,” the Sundowns reserves coach told SuperSport.com.

“But we have prepared well, I believe we will be ready for whatever they will throw at us on Saturday. You know we have to beat the best to win this. If we can’t beat Pirates in the quarterfinal clearly we do not deserve to win it.”

The young Brazilians are itching to lift the Shield silverware so much after the team came close two times before. In the maiden season the of the competition, Sundowns lost in the final to Kaizer Chiefs back in 2018, before the team fell to Golden Arrows in the final once again the following year.

Meanwhile, Pirates will also be eager to lift the silverware with the team having lost out on the Diski Challenge title in the latter stages of the league.

Full Diski Shield fixtures:

9 July, 2022

TS Galaxy FC v Chippa United

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

10 July, 2022

Maritzburg United v Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport United