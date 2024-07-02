Mkhulise offers advice to young Mabena and Nkosi

Sphelele Mkhulise has offered words of advice to talented youngsters Ntando Nkosi and Siyabonga Mabena who are seen as future prospects at Mamelodi Sundowns. The two young players are yet to fully establish themselves in the first team despite showing huge promise.

Nkosi was superb for the Brazilians’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team where he was named the reserve league’s Player of Season at the PSL awards last month. However, the 20-year-old only made two substitute appearances for the Sundowns senior team in the league. With the departure of Bongani Zungu, the likes of Nkosi will be hoping for more game time in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, 17-year-old Mabena had more playing opportunities in the star-studded team with nine league matches under his name. He also scored his first professional goal in the 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC.

Excited by Nkosi and Mabena’s cameo appearances, Sundowns supporters have called on coach Rulani Mokwena to hand the two academy graduates more game time.

Mkhulise, who is also a product of the Sundowns development academy says the two rising stars must keep grinding to force their way into the team.

“All I can say to them is that they must focus because even (Sugar) Tiyani Mabunda and them always used to tell me I must work hard so that I can get opportunities to play,” Mkhulise said on the Sundowns pitchside podcast that was recorded during a supporter’s roadshow event in Durban at the weekend.

“That is because I also want to be considered a legend like Bra Hlompho Kekana and Mambush (Daniel Mudau) so they must ignore things on the side because people will always have something to say.”

“I’m from KZN and this made me happy to come back home and see people from here who support Mamelodi Sundowns. Respect is very important for me and it’s something that I was taught even at home and when I got to the first team.”

Mkhulise has now won six league titles in a row after breaking into the first team under previous coach Pitso Mosimane. He played a pivotal role in Masandawana’s record-breaking 2023-2024 season where he played 23 matches across all competitions.