Big blow for Banyana as Kgatlana’s Wafcon journey ends

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury during the team’s last Group C game against Botswana on Sunday.

Kgatlana, the 2018 Caf Woman Player-of-the-Year, is ruled out of the tournament after only scoring one goal in the last three games.

The 26-year-old striker had one of the best games in the tie against Botswana, helping the team win 1-0 and she was voted as the woman-of-the-match after the match.

Banyana’s physician Rodney Mokoka confirmed the news of Kgatlana’s injury and says the striker will have to undergo an operation.

“Thembi Kgatlana sustained a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon against Botswana, which was confirmed by the MRI scan this morning. Unfortunately she will be out for the whole Wafcon 2022 tournament and she is due for an operation back home in South Africa,” Mokoka told safa.net.



“Post operation healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve, of course, a comprehensive functional rehabilitation programme will be in place for her but the quicker we achieve those milestones the quicker she will be back in the field of play.”

The physician also shed some light on Jermaine Seoposenwe, who did not finish the previous game due to an injury.

“Jermain Seoposenwe sustained a soft tissue injury of the ankle against Botswana. She is doing well and will be available for training tomorrow (on Tuesday),” he added.

Banyana will next face Tunisia in the quarterfinals at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat on Thursday.



Unfortunately for Kgatlana, she will now have watch her team continue their quest for their first Wafcon glory on the sidelines.