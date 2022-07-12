Pirates youngster Radiopane looking to utilise chance in Bafana squad

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Teenage sensational striker Boitumelo Radiopane is aiming to utilise his chance in the Bafana Bafana squad.



The 19-year-old is part of the national team squad that will play Mozambique in the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Cup at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Radiopane, who will spend the next season on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Cape Town Spurs from Orlando Pirates, was starred for the Bucs juniors in the DStv Diski Challenge, where he finished as the top goal-scorer with 24 goals last season.

“I am ready to pounce on all of my opportunities, should I be given a chance to play. This is not my first Cosafa tournament, having last featured in the 2018 Cosafa Under-17 Men’s Champions edition. We lost to Angola in the final and no one was happy with that outcome. I for one have since grown from it, hence why I am here,” the striker was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

“The selection process for the Bafana Bafana squad has not been an easy one because there were a whole lot of talented players to choose from in the provisional squad. I am just grateful to be here and my focus now is to do well for the nation in this tournament, starting with the Mozambique game. I take my opportunities very seriously, and you can bet that, should I be given the nod to play; I’m going to make full use of it.”

Bafana won the Cosafa Cup last year and Radiopane says they are looking to defend their title.

“We are the defending champions and it is upon us to ensure that we emulate last year’s Bafana Bafana squad by winning and defending this title.”