Mhango feeling happy at AmaZulu after his switch from Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Striker Gabadinho Mhango joined his AmaZulu FC teammates for the first time in training on Tuesday following his switch from Orlando Pirates and he says being at the club is an amazing feeling for him.



The former Pirates striker’s arrival at the Usuthu camp was delayed because he was with Malawi at the Cosafa Cup.

Now, finally having met his new teammates and having had his first training session ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, Mhango says this is something that he has been looking forward to since his departure at the Soweto giants.

“It is something amazing to be here, it is something that I have been waiting for, to join the group (new teammates), so finally I am here. It is something that I have been looking forward to, catching up with the guys. It is amazing to be part of AmaZulu and wearing the AmaZulu jersey, it is an amazing feeling,” the Malawian international told Usuthu’s media department.

Mhango also urged AmaZulu supporters to come in numbers to the stadiums to support the club and says they will give them what they want, which is good results.

“My message to the supporters, thank you for welcoming me and I am looking forward to seeing you guys at the stadium. Support the team and I know we will give you guys what you are looking for. Just come in numbers and support us in the stadiums,” he added.

The goal-poacher will be looking to revive his ailing career at Usuthu following a terrible campaign with Pirates, particularly last season where he struggled to get game time.