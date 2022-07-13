Bartlett’s inspirational message to promoted Spurs’ teenage winger

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett gave an impressive message to teenage sensation winger Faiz Abrahams, who signed his first team contract with the club this week.



The 17-year old teenager will be playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season. Bartlett congratulated the youngster on his promotion, but told the winger to continue working hard so that he does not let his talent go to waste.

“Make the squad, then make the eleven. Remember you are part of the first team, but you still have to earn your place. This is part of the process, from development to the first team. There are lots of experienced guys, they will teach you and show you the way because they have been for a long time and know exactly what is needed,” said Bartlett via a video the club posted on their social media accounts.

“But the commitment, desire and everything else must come from you. Don’t let your talent go to waste, put it to the best use to benefit us as the club and your teammates in order to get results.”

Abrahams was said to have attracted lots of interest in the last few months, especially during the Bayhill Premier Cup, where he helped the Spurs Under-19 side lift the title, which prompted Spurs to work around the clock and keep him at the club.

It was reported that a number of teams were keen on signing the teenage sensation, with Mamelodi Sundowns being amongst those teams who were impressed by the Spurs winger and they were eager to get him to Chloorkop.

The Championship side have since registered Abrahams with the first team and congratulated him on his achievement.

Meanwhile, the club also announced a new arrival at the club after capturing the signature of Mbulelo Alucius Wagaba, who was previously with Platinum City Rovers.