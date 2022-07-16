Maduka happy with Maritzburg’s new signings

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United coach John Maduka says his squad is slowly coming together after unveiling Siboniso Conco, Tshidiso Monamodi and Brian Hlongwa as he assembles a formidable team to compete in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Maduka is happy with the way the new players have quickly adapted to the club’s philosophy and says playing a lot of friendlies will help his players to understand each other.

“Slowly but surely the squad is taking shape and what has been really encouraging is how the players have adapted to the methodology we are looking at instilling at the club,” said Maduka via the club’s media.

“We have a number of friendly matches lined up in the next two weeks as we prepare for the kick off of the new season which will allow the players to gel and for us to assess combinations to ensure we look at hitting the ground running in the League.”

In a statement by the club, the three players have signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice.



“The trio have all signed initial 2 year deals with the Team of Choice and joined from fellow KZN Club’s Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Uthongathi FC respectively. The 26 year old Conco will add to the attacking options for Coach Maduka with his ability to play on both wings, whilst Monamodi who previously worked with the Head Coach at Royal AM brings depth into the defensive department for the Team of Choice,” the club confirmed.

“After catching the attention of the Team of Choice with his consistent performances in the NFD for Uthongathi, Hlongwa also comes in to beef up the defensive unit.”

Maduka will be hoping that his squad gives him what he wants when they play in the KwaZulu-Natal Premiers Cup at the end of July.