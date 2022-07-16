EFF tells Safa to pay Banyana equal salaries to that of Bafana or more

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana’s run at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to call for equal salaries for Banyana and Bafana Bafana.



Banyana have been exceptional at the Wafcon held in Morocco, winning all of their group stages matches before reaching the semifinals of the competition after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals, courtesy of Jermaine Seoposenwe’s goal. The victory against the Tunisians meant Banyana not only advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, but subsequently qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

In a statement released on Friday by the political party, the EFF congratulated the South African senior national women’s team after they qualified for their second consecutive global tournament and told the South African Football Association (Safa), government and sponsors to treat Banyana and Bafana players equally when it comes to incentives.

“The EFF congratulates Banyana Banyana for securing a place at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup by defeating Tunisia 1-0 to advance to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals,” read the statement.



“In the words of coach Desiree Ellis knowing ‘this is for everyone at home, there’s some who can’t even watch us with things like loadshedding back home.’

“We reiterate that the government, sponsors and Safa should up their game, pay and incentive the women team similarly or more than that of their male counterpart. We wish them well in their next game against Copper Queens of Zambia on 18 July 2022 at 19:00. Banyana Banyana, the nation is behind you,” concluded the statement.

Before departing for the tournament, Safa pledged R10 million worth of bonuses for the team with each player to recieve R400 000 if they win competition, R55 000 each if they reach the final, and R40 000 or R30 000 for finishing third or fourth.

Meanwhile, with Banyana having played all of their matches so far in Rabat, the team moved to Mohammedia on Friday where they will continue to prepare for the Zambia clash at Stade Mohammed V Stadium on Monday.