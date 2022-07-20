Zambia Football Association asks Caf for semifinal replay

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Zambia Football Association (ZAF) have written to Caf to request a replay between the Copper Queens and Banyana Banyana’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) with the association crying foul over penalty handed to the South Africans during the match.

In their statement, the FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says they have noted six incidents that were not judged well by Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe.

Zambia lost 1-0 to Banyana, thanks to a late penalty during the game after Jermaine Seoposenwe was fouled just inside the box. The referee didn’t point to the spot immediately, but went to consult with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before judging a penalty which was scored by Linda Motlhalo to take the South Africans to the final of the Wafcon.

“We therefore wish to contest against the decision of the referee to award such a penalty resulting in a goal which decided against our team progressing to the finals as we call for a serious review of the game,” read part of the FAZ statement released on Tuesday.

“We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any games.”

The Zambian association added that they have experienced poor officiating at the tournament, pointing a finger at referee Bouchra Karboubi of Morocco, who was in charge of the Zambians quarterfinal clash with Senegal.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after extra-time, but the Copper Queens managed to win 4-2 on penalties to reach the last four at the competition.

“We have further noted with great concern the poor officiating that characterised the tournament specifically our games. We recorded similar incidents of poor match officiating by referees who have gone scot-free among them referee Bouchra Karboubi who has continued to handle games at the tournament as if nothing happened.”