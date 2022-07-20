Williams finally seals Sundowns move – report

Phakaaathi Reporter

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has signed for Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United on a five-year deal, according to a report on SABC sport.

The publication also reports in the same story that Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss will go the other way on a two-year loan deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt admitted to iDiski Times that Williams was not at SuperSport’s training camp in the Limpopo province.

“Right now, as I stand right now, obviously, there’s been discussions,” said Hunt.

“We know things are on the go. He’s not here. 2 & 2, put 1 & 1 together. Obviously, something’s has to happen.

“Because he’s been a great servant for the club, for 19 years. I mean, I gave him his debut how many years ago? So you know, the opportunity has come for him and you can’t deny the opportunity that has been given.

“So I don’t know if anything’s been done, as we stand. And obviously, by the hour, by the minute things are happening, that’s all I can say really.”

Williams, now 30 years old, has been at SuperSport for his entire career, told SABC Sport at the end of May that he was open to a Sundowns move.

“Definitely, who wouldn’t want to play for the [treble] champions? I mean, they are at the pinnacle of South African football at the moment, and for the last few years,” said Williams.

“And it will only benefit me playing Champions League or Confederation Cup because, like you said, I’m part of the national team and that will only boost and help me.

“So, any offer that comes, if the offer is good and the club is happy then we shake hands and we move on.

“But, like I said, I think I’m at a time now when I need to challenge for things. I think I’ve done fairly well over the last few years, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.”