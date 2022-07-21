Bafana striker Letsoalo grateful to be part of Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bafana Bafana striker Victor Letsoalo is looking forward to a new chapter with Sekhukhune United.



Letsoalo, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, has joined Babina Noko from Royal AM in a move believed to be worth R3 million.



The 29-year-old says he wants to make sure that he adapts very quickly at his new club.

“I am grateful to have joined Sekhukhune United, they are a family plus the team is from Limpopo. I am just glad to join the team and I am looking forward to the new season. And with the group of players they have, I have to gel with them (players) quickly because the season is around the corner,” said the new Babina Noko goal-poacher.

“With a new club, a new environment and new players that I will be playing with, I just want to do my best, play well and fight together with the guys because it is all about unity, not me only. We are going to work together and try to score goals so that we can win games, that’s all that matters.”

Having been the second highest goal-scorer in the DStv Premiership with 15 goals last season, so much is expected from Letsoalo. But, the striker says it is not about him, but rather, the whole team and working together as players to help the club win games.

“It is all about the mentality and the group of people you are working with, that is the motivation. Also to pick up from what you have done before because in football, they don’t look at what you have done before, but what you are doing currently. That is the motivation for me. We are going to fight as players in order to win games,” he concluded.