SuperSport confirm Williams move to Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

What was the worst kept secret in the current transfer window has come to light as SuperSport United confirm Ronwen Williams’ move to Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.



ALSO READ: Williams finally seals Sundowns move – report



Willians, who bid farewell to Matsatsantsa A Pitori after 18 years of serving the Pretoria side, is said to have signed a five-year deal with the Brazilians.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews described the former United captain as the son of the club as he made well over 300 appearances for Matsatsantsa to become their most capped player.

“Ronwen is a beloved son and legend of the club,” said Matthews in a statement released by SuperSport.

“He has entrenched his place in the history books as the longest serving and most capped player in the club’s history. It’s rare to find loyalty in football anymore which makes our 18 years with Ronwen truly remarkable. We are very proud that we could produce a player from the tender age of 12 and enable him to reach his childhood dreams by playing for and captaining his club and country,” he added.

Matthews continued: “Ronwen leaves us with trophies in the cabinet and very special memories and we wish him every success in life and for his future career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”



Meanwhile, Sundowns unveiled Williams on Thursday through a video posted on the club’s social media platforms.