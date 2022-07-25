Sundowns unveil new home and away kits ahead of new season

Phakaaathi Reporter

Mamelodi Sundowns and sponsors Puma on Monday launched the 2022/23 home and away kits.



The kit features a debossed African print of calabashes, antelope, drums, pyramids and warriors. This is reinforced by a map of Africa sitting beside MSFC printed on the back of the neckline.



“The new Mamelodi Sundowns jersey honours the legacy of a club that is never content with past glories,” said Brett Bellinger, Puma SA Marketing Director. “Masandawana are always looking forward to the next challenge. The design of the We Rise Again jersey is a tribute to the club’s bold commitment to go out and conquer once more.”



Sundowns brand ambassador and club Legend, Teko Modise said: “The design on the jersey is a bold declaration of Mamelodi Sundowns’ intention to conquer in all battles they face this season. The debossed design elements will remind the players they are not alone in battle but are united with other warriors in the supporters and those who have played for the team. As footballers, we want to look stylish on-an-off the pitch. The texture of the jersey feels fresh, and the design is slick – I trust that this and the debossed symbols on the jersey will propel the players to the next level and continue to fight regardless of how tough it might be.”