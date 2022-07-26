Chiefs reserves coach praises ‘special player’ Shabalala

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo believes his captain Mduduzi Shabalala has a bright future at the club and will one day be carrying the senior team on his shoulders.



ALSO READ: Monare’s new Orlando Pirates deal revealed

Shabalala is one of the stars in Chiefs’ development ranks, with the midfielder having also played for South Africa’s junior national teams.



The Soweto born midfielder scored for Chiefs in the team’s 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the final of the DStv Diski Shield in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.



The young Amakhosi lifted the Diski Shield for the second time, having won the tournament in its first edition back in 2018.



“Listen, Shabalala is a very special player who is always bringing something new into his game. He is one player who is always striving to do his best and improve. He goes all-out when he trains, he goes all-out when he plays and I think that makes him a special player,” said Khumalo.



“He knows that it is not all about talent, you have to work hard if you want to make it in football. He listens, he wants to learn and that will help him in the future.



“When I look at him play, I see a person who is dedicated and committed, that is why he is the captain of the team.



“He encourages the rest of his team-mates to always be at their level best, that is what you need as a coach,” he added.



“I think South Africa is still going to see a lot from him. There is more coming and what I can say is that we might not even see him playing in the DStv Premiership, that’s how special he is. You have to take care of these players and make them see that you are for them,” concluded Khumalo.