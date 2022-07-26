WATCH: Welcome home Banyana Banyana!

Narissa Subramoney

South Africans are giving the reigning soccer champs a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport.

Dozens of fans dressed in cheerful sports regalia braved the cold weather to give the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title holders a warm welcome from their successful Moroccan safari.

Banyana Banyana made history as the first women’s soccer team to bring home a continental title after their match against Morroco.

The players will also receive their prize money, which consists of R400 000 each for players and staff, R8.9 million from the South African Football Association and a further sum from soccer boss Danny Jordan, who pledged R9.2 million extra if Banyana won the title.

@thecitizen_news A group of supporters outside the airport ahead of Banyana Banyanas return to SA after winning the 2022 African Cip of Nations recently. Video – Neil McCartney ♬ SHIMMY SONGTRADR 30 HIT WONDER – Artist manager manager

@thecitizen_news Supporters at OR Tambo international airport ahead of Banyana Banyanas arrival back in SA after winningvthe African Cup of Nations. Video Neil McCartney ♬ MI CHIQUITA – Alexander McCabe

Celebrations outside OR Tambo International Airport ahead of Banyana Banyana’s arrival back in SA after winning the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Picture: Neil McCartney

Celebrations outside OR Tambo International Airport ahead of Banyana Banyana’s arrival back in SA after winning the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Picture: Neil McCartney

Celebrations outside OR Tambo International Airport ahead of Banyana Banyana’s arrival back in SA after winning the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Picture: Neil McCartney



