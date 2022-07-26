Afcon hero Williams gets nostalgic as Banyana receive heroes’ welcome

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

OR Tambo international airport was packed to the brim on Tuesday morning, with South Africans having made their way to the arrivals terminal to show their love for Banyana Banyana.

The South African senior national women’s team made the country proud following their victory at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

It was the first time Banyana went all the way to lifting the continental trophy, with the team having finished as runners-up on five previous occasions.

Banyana’s players were richly rewarded at the airport too, as the South African government on Tuesday handed over a cheque for R5.8 million.

Added to the R9.2 million already promised to Banyana by the South African Football Association, this takes the total amount given to the 23 players in the Banyana squad to R15 million, or about R652 000 each.

The Wafcon victory brought back memories of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations for Bafana Bafana, and the hero of the ’96 final against Tunisia Mark Williams believes the win is just the start of good things to come for the ladies.

“Look, this is a huge achievement, it just brought back the 1996 Afcon memories. It brought everyone in the country together. You can see even today that everyone is just united and that is all thanks to Banyana. We have to celebrate them and show them the love,” said Williams.

“I can only see big things coming their way. Let’s applaud them and give them the love that they deserve. I just want to tell them that they should know that the nation is behind them. Women’s football in the country is growing and what we need to do is to make sure that we support them. Let’s see more corporate companies coming in and sponsoring them because that’s what they need.”

Radio presenter Dineo Ranaka says Banyana have proved themselves nation builders with their victory having made every South African proud. Ranaka says now it is about time that the ladies get the recognition they deserve and they should be paid like the men’s senior national team is being paid.

“We have to fix things, the ladies deserve to be paid the same way Bafana Bafana players are being paid. I mean, look at what they have done, winning the Wafcon is a huge achievement and we are all proud of them. I just hope that South African Football Association (Safa) make it a point that they give them the money (they deserve),” said Ranaka.