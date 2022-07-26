Banyana Banyana’s loot rises to R15 million!

Jonty Mark

The South African government on Tuesday handed over a cheque for R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International airpot, as Desiree Ellis’ heroes arrived back in the country with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy in tow.

Added to the R8.2 million already promised to Banyana by the South African Football Association, this takes the total amount given to the 23 players in the Banyana squad to R15 million, or about R652 000 each.

We have arrived at OR Tambo International Airtport to welcome the Queens of African football @Banyana_Banyana. ????????



We are delighted to see that the investments the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture & other key partners have made in women's football is yielding positive results. pic.twitter.com/VTiCZHcuKI— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 26, 2022

“We are not just here claiming this victory, but we worked hard for it as government,” said Minister of Sport and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa, rather strangely, as it is unclear exactly what the government had to do with Banyana’s success.

Still, this added reward at least lifts Banyana past the R520 000 per player that Bafana Bafana got for only reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as calls for equal pay for the women’s team continue to grow.