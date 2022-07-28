Banyana keeper feeling great after being named in Wafcon Best XI

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana’ incredible run at the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has seen four of their players being included in the Wafcon team of the tournament and shot-stopper Andile Dlamini appreciates the recognition.



Dlamini, defender Bambanani Mbane, midfielder Refiloe Jane and striker Jermaine Seoposenwe made the competition’s best XI.



Dlamini only conceded three goals in the team’s road to the final, where they played six games.

“It feels great to have been named in the tournament’s Best XI and it all goes down to the hard work that I have been putting in at training. I appreciate the recognition very much,” said Dlamini, as the team continued their Wafcon celebrations with a visit to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where the squad met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to show him the trophy on Wednesday.





“It is great to be recognised for your efforts, it gives you confidence and makes you strive to better yourself every time. But, football is a team sport and I am happier that we managed to win the Wafcon as a team, which is something that we were all looking forward to doing. Our prayers have been answered now we move on and we can only get better plus now we have the experience of lifting the title. But, it is a special moment and a great feeling for all of us. We will forever cherish it,” said the keeper.

“It was a very competitive tournament and a lot of teams have really improved. There was no single game that I would say was easy. It is clear that women’s football in Africa is growing and the level of competition is very high,” added Dlamini, who was also named goalkeeper of the tournament during the Caf Women’s Champions League last year after helping Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies win the trophy.

After the visit at the Union Buildings, the team made another stop at Maponya Mall, with fans cheering them on.



The day ended with a meeting with executive mayor of the city of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse at FNB Stadium.