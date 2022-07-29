LISTEN – Banyana Banyana get their WAFCON reward, but is it enough?

Citizen Reporter

Phakaaathi and the Citizen Newspaper announce the launch of a brand new podcast, Ballz to the Wall, discussing the hot topics in football.

Jonty Mark, editor of Phakaaathi will host the podcast, which will be released every Tuesday, and will be joined by regular guests, Phakaaathi soccer writer Sibongiseni Gumbi and Phakaaathi soccer writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe to go over the important issues of the week in South African football and beyond.

This week, we have an early release, to whet your appetite, as we discuss Banyana Banyana’s brilliant display in winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Banyana returned to the country to a heroes’ welcome on Tuesday morning, and were handed a cheque for R5.8 million by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa. With another R9.2 million promised by Safa, there is plenty of cash coming the way of Banyana’s stars. But is it enough. And are corporate sponsors doing enough to come on board too?

Our panel discusses all these issues and more, so have a listen!