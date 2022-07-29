SuperSport coach Hunt names club captain

Ntokozo Gumede

It almost looked like a natural choice for Gavin Hunt to appoint Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo as the new SuperSport United captain as the former Orlando Pirates defender has been trusted with the armband at Bidvest Wits, by Hunt.



However, Hlatshwayo, who once enjoyed great form under Hunt, has been sparred the responsibility of leading Matsatsantsa a Pitori this coming season.

“Thulani won a lot of things with me, he was my captain and he was the Bafana Bafana captain but we need to put the past behind. He is 31 years old and he is not at his prime yet and I think he will do a great job for us on both ends of the field. He needs a little bit of time to get over what happened to him in the past seasons,” explains Hunt.

Hunt has invested his trust on Onismor “Bash” Bhasera, who has been at SuperSport for about seven years and been the mainstay on the left-side of defence.

“He is experienced and he is a great professional. He is a leader and I think he will take the role well. He had a great season last year and we need someone who is going to be verbal and keep the standards as high as possible, not only on the field, but off the field too and I am sure that “Bash” will do a great job. He has my full support, I chose him, it was not a democratic decision,” said Hunt.

Ronwen Williams, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns, was Matsatsantsa A Pitori skipper and in his absence, Thamsanqa “Ganda-Ganda” Gabuza wore the armband, but Gabuza will once again deputise for Bhasera.

“Last season has nothing to do with me, I am new and saw what the set-up is and I think “Bash” will do the job for us,” Hunt explains.