PSL announces new fan-voted Carling Cup

Khaya Ndubane

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced a new competition called the Carling Black Label Cup.



In a statement, the PSL said that the new tournament will be played by four teams that will be voted for by the fans.

“We are proud to announce a 2022 Carling Cup, that is set to re-ignite fans and football rivalries like never before,” read the PSL statement.

“As the Carling Knockout Cup (scheduled for 2023) will involve all 16 PSL clubs, this year’s Carling Cup format follows suit and will include all the top-flight football clubs as fans will vote for which four teams they would like to participate in this year’s Cup.

“As with previous encounters, Champions fans will have unprecedented power and influence over the beautiful game, as they will be selecting their preferred starting XI and Captain for each of the four team.”



PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said the one-day tournament will be played on 12 November during the Fifa World Cup break.



“After the announcement of the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup, our long-time partners, SAB, were eager to come back as a Cup Sponsor, but unfortunately the constraints imposed by the World Cup calendar did not allow this in 2022. They proposed an innovative appetizer for the 2023 Knockout Cup, the 2022 Carling Cup, to take place as a one-day affair on 12 November.



“This was welcomed by the Executive Committee, especially for the partner that has been so good at marketing and positioning football in the country and would be great for spectators to have a window-view of what would happen in the 2023 Knockout Cup season.” said Khoza.



Carling Black Label Brand Director, Arne Rust added: “At Carling Black Label, we have always made our intentions to progress the game and most importantly to empower the Champion voices. Each year, we prioritized amplifying the fan experience of the beautiful game. The 2022 edition will undoubtedly be the best as all 16 top-flight teams may be selected to participate. This is somewhat of a precursor for the Carling Knockout Cup taking place next year.”



The top four teams with the most fan votes will be drawn against one another, where it will be determined which teams will battle it out before the penultimate final where the two winners will face off.