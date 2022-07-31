Banyana’s Wafcon victory put Bafana under pressure, says Mkhalele

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bafana Bafana might have gone through to the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan), but coach Helman Mkhalele was not pleased with the players performance in the game against Comoros on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Bafana go through despite laboured draw with Comoros



Mkhalele believes Banyana Banyana’ Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) glory might have put pressure on his players.

Bafana were held to a goalless draw by Comoros in the second leg of the Chan qualifiers at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. They, however, the next round of the qualifiers after they were able to edge the Islanders 1-0 in their own backyard a week ago, thanks to a goal by Khulekani Shezi.

“It was a totally different game, especially the second game. I thought we were going to play better and dominate the play. But, we did not do that, especially since we are playing at home. Because in the first leg we played much better than the way we did today with a lot of sense of urgency, of which when I look at the players they were flat,” said Mkhalele.

“I thought maybe because they are playing at home and with the pressure of being part of Bafana Bafana and seeing Banyana Banyana coming back after being victorious at the Women’s Afcon (Women’s Africa Cup of Nations). I thought that might have put pressure on the players because they looked totally different. So, I feel like maybe that was one of the reasons (they didn’t perform to their best).”