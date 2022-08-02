PODCAST: Benni McCarthy in the Manchester United area

Jonty Mark

Benni McCarthy hit the headlines this week when he was named as the striker coach at Manchester United ahead of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer, and a lifelong Manchester United fan, suddenly finds himself working with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, a fantastic step forward in his coaching career, following on from stints as a head coach at Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

“I am delighted to be here and I hope to make a real difference to United this season. There is no bigger stage than this,” McCarthy told MUTV on his appointment.

“To be here is a privilege and the smallest chance that these players get should be grabbed with both hands. Listen, the mentality around the club is now completely different.

“The manager (Erik Ten Hag) has addressed the issues and hopefully this season you will see a completely different United and a different hunger among the players.

“We hope that we can challenge ourselves to get in among the Champions League places and hopefully change the dynamics of (Manchester) City and Liverpool,” added the 44 year-old.

McCarthy is not the first South African to have worked on the Manchester United coaching staff. United’s former player Quinton Fortune was assistant coach with the Under-23 team from 2019-2020, before he moved on to take up a post as a first team coach at Reading.