Letsoalo blames politics for reported failed Chiefs move

Victor Letsoalo’s exploits for Royal AM in the DStv Premiership last season where he scored 15 goals in all competitions made him hot property.

A few months before the end of the season, Letsoalo was already linked with a move to Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

But neither has happened. Instead Letsoalo has joined the less fancied Sekhukhune United where he says he is happy. And looking forward to making a meaningful contribution.

But with the widely publicised move to Chiefs – where coach Arthur Zwane had publicly declared his wish to have him in his team – having failed, Letsoalo has explained what happened.

“It’s not that I didn’t want to join Chiefs or Pirates,” Letsoalo said as quoted by SABC Sport recently. “I came here (to Sekhukhune) because this is the only opportunity that presented itself.

“I think the whole Chiefs interest became a bit political, that’s maybe why I did not go to Chiefs and ended up here at Sekhukhune. And I am satisfied with that.

“I saw this as a big opportunity when Sekhukhune came calling. I chose them because I am from Limpopo and I have played for Baroka in the past.

“So, this club is from my home and that is what motivated me to sign for them,” added the 29-year-old Bafana Bafana striker.

Royal AM have gone on record and said that they never received any offer from Chiefs except for Sekhukhune.

Amakhosi fans were unhappy with Royal AM who they accused of refusing to sell Letsoalo to their team.

But Royal AM boss, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has also revealed how Letsoalo confronted her over the reported move.

“When I came back (from holiday) I could see that he was not the Victor that I know. I sat him down. He said, ‘Ma (Mom) please, I just want to go…’ And he asked me, he literally confronted me, ‘Why is it you don’t want me to go to Chiefs?

“And I said, ‘My boy, I have not had anything from Chiefs’. I said, ‘If you can bring me a proposal from Chiefs, I will gladly accept it.

“But I have nothing’. I told him I would not keep him if his heart was not there anymore,” said MaMkhize on Marawa Sports Worldwide recently.