MTN8 dates and venues announced

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the fixtures, dates, and kick-off times of the 2022 MTN8 quarterfinals.



In a statement, the League announced that the MTN8 quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of 27 and 28 August 2022.



Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC will kick-off proceedings when they lock horns at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, 27 August. Kick-off is at 3pm.



On Saturday evening at 6pm, Royal AM will take on Orlando Pirates at Chatsworth Stadium.



On Sunday 28 August, Stellenbosch FC will welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Danie Craven Stadium. Kickoff for this clash is 3pm.



This match will be followed by the Tshwane derby clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at the Tuks Stadium at 6pm.



