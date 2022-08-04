City promote ‘rare talent’ Daniels to first team

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Cape Town City have promoted 18-year old striker Luke Daniels, with head coach Eric Tinkler stating the young forward is a “rare talent”.

Daniels has been part of the City’s development structures and has been playing in the team’s reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge, where he has been scoring goals for the Mother City-based club.

“There are certain things that we as coaches can teach. But there are things that we can’t, an instinct is something that you can’t really teach, that has to be natural, you have to have that. And he has that, he shows a lot of composure, his timing is exceptional and he is also a humble kid. It is rare to find players like that,” said Tinkler via the team’s media department.

The teenager is the latest young talent to emerge from the City academy, with the club having also promoted another forward Ashley Nel recently.

Nel is 20 years old and has been tipped as a future star for the club with a lot of potential to shine for Cape City.

Tinkler’s squad now consists of six teenagers, goalkeeper Luca Diana-Oliaro (18), right-back Patrick Fischer (19), Luphumlo Sifumba (17), attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes (19), Kajally Drammeh (18) and Daniels.

Overall, the club has a good blend of experience and youth.

The oldest members of the squad are shot-stopper Hugo Marquesa and midfielder Mpho Makola, who are both 36 years old.

The Citizens open their 2022/23 campaign with a meeting against defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on Friday.