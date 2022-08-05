Sundowns looking to end winless run against ‘aggressive’ City

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns have not registered a win in the last three meetings against Cape Town City, who they meet tonight in their DStv Premiership opener.



What makes this tie particularly interesting is that this is a clash between last season’s league winners and the runners-up.

The match is scheduled for 7.30pm at the Cape Town Stadium, and having had very little luck in the backyard of The Citizens, Themba Zwane has warned his side to thread carefully if they are to chisel out a result in the Mother City.

“Cape Town City is a good team, we need to be more organized and be more focused. We need to finish off the game because we are playing away, and when they are at home they are aggressive and we need to be aggressive also,” said Zwane.

Sundowns have established a good following over the country, thanks to their recent success as they have claimed multiple league titles on the spin, making them the most successful club where the league crown is concerned.



Zwane will be banking on the beat of the drum from their supporters to spur Masandawana on.

“We need supporters to come in numbers, they always push us to win games and we feel happy when they are around. Supporters can expect to see an aggressive game with goals when we face Cape Town City,” said Zwane.