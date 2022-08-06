Pirates looking for a positive start in season opener against Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Winning your first game of the season is particularly important, given the confidence it gives you moving forward, says Orlando Pirates defender Bandile Shandu.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay FC unveil ex-Pirates and AmaZulu winger Memela

The Buccaneers will play their opening DStv Premiership fixture against the Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium today.

Shandu believes a good performance and a positive result will set the right tone for the club going into the new campaign, especially in their search for redemption following the disappointments of last season.

The Buccaneers have also boosted their squad with a number of new signings that will be looking to impress the new coach Jose Riveira. Shandu is adamant that they will be able to get a good result against the Birds.

“It is important to start the season with a good win, it says a lot about the season ahead and what the team has been working on in the pre-season,” said Shandu.

“It gives you an idea if everything that you have been doing will work during games or not. Another important thing is that we are looking to do better than we did last season – that is why we are so eager to have a good start, by making sure that we win our first game,” said the defender.

“Swallows are a good side, we saw last season during our games against them that they are competitive.

|Yes, this time around they are different looking at the number of players that they have lost. But that does not take away the fact some of the players who were in the team are still there. So, we are going to go into this game with one mindset … to get the result that we want.”

Swallows did lose key players from last season, but the club has made reinforcements and the likes of Wandisile Letlabika and Yagan Sasman at the back are still there.

The Birds had a very disappointing campaign in the 2021/21 season and the team is looking for a fresh start and an improved performance that will not see them having to fight for their top flight status in the relegation/promotion playoffs.