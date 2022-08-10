PODCAST: Does Zwane-ball have lift-off at Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back from an opening weekend defeat to Royal AM in the DStv Premiership by beating Maritzburg United 3-0 on Tuesday evening, to give Arthur Zwane his first victory as permanent Chiefs head coach.

In the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, and soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe discuss Chiefs’ displays so far this season and ask exactly what it says, if anything, about their prospects in the new campaign.

Chiefs have not won a trophy since winning the DStv Premiership title in the 2014/15 season, and Amakhosi fans must be desperate to scratch that seven-year itch.

In the latest podcast, we also discuss Orlando Pirates’ win over Swallows FC and Mamelodi Sundowns’ victory over Cape Town City, while looking ahead to the huge match this Saturday between Chiefs and Sundowns.

Please note that this podcast was recorded on Wednesday, before the evening’s DStv Premiership fixture.