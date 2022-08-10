Five things Chiefs got right in big win against Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Admittedly, Kaizer Chiefs are not up to the level that coach Arthur Zwane wants them to be. But on Tuesday night they had their supporters purring after thrashing Maritzburg United 3-0.

On paper, this win should be automatic for Amakhosi especially when playing at home at FNB Stadium. But with Chiefs low on confidence after a seven year drought and on a rebuilding phase under Zwane, it was a big win.

It came on the back of a 1-0 loss to Royal AM away, where Zwane felt they were the better side and could have easily come out with the full points.

And while they had better ball possession and moments against Royal AM, they also made some errors that saw them lose the game.

Against Maritzburg, Chiefs were not as fluid but they were at least clinical and used their chances wisely.

Now, here we take a look at five things that we felt Chiefs got right against Maritzburg to ensure they get their first three points of the season.

Positioning

Their forwards, Ashley du Preez, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly looked to have found some understanding. They kept swapping positions without colliding with each other.

This helped them to keep the defenders guessing and unable to man-mark any of them, and make Chiefs look dangerous up front.

Cunning

Chiefs’ forwards were cunning on the night and always on the hunt. For the first goal, Du Preez was at the right place at the right time.

If he was not aware of what was happening in the box, he would not have pounced at the opportunity. The same could be said for Amakhosi’s second goal that was scored by Dolly.

Link play

Debutant Lehlogonolo Matlou fit like a glove to hand in the central midfield position where he was the link between the defence and the attack. He moved up to add numbers in attack, and back to collect the ball when defending.

This, and Chiefs’ high press put pressure on Maritzburg defenders who ended up committing mistakes.

Team spirit

Zwane looks to have brought back a sense of self-belief and confidence to the players and a will to win. Billiat is one example as he was on top of his game and fought for every ball.

Man-of-the-Match Yusuf Maart is another. He was given freedom to move from box to box and express himself when the situation demanded. Siyethemba Sithebe also took a few shots at goal from long range which says that he also had some freedom to think for himself and take chances as he saw fit.

Not getting over-excited

With the score at 2-0 within the first 25 minutes and the momentum in their favour, Chiefs could have easily lost the plot. But they stuck to the game plan and were tactically disciplined throughout the game.