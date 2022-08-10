Pirates pegged back by Stellies

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates were denied a second successive victory to start the season, after they played to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership tie at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

The opening minutes of the tie were fairly balanced, but it was Pirates who came with the first threat at goals in the 13th minute, with Bandile Shandu sending in an inviting cross, but it went across the face of goal, with striker Bienvenu Eva Nga unable to get there.

Stellenbosch were forced to make a substitution when Glen Hahn suffered an injury. He was replaced by academy graduate Antonio van Wyk who was a livewire for the home side along with other reserve team players Oshwin Andries and Devin Titus.

The youngsters helped Stellenbosch to take control of the game from Pirates, with the help of Junior Mendieta. Van Wyk could have easily put the Cape side in the lead following a beautiful run, but the 20-year old put his shot over the bar.

In the 23rd minute, Bucs captain Innocent Maela made an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Steve Barker’s men from going in front, as Pirates survived another scare.

However, Pirates would go into the dressing room with their heads held high, thanks to Nkosinathi Sibisi’s well-taken header from a corner to make it 1-0 just before half-time.

Ten minutes after the break, Mendieta raised high inside the Bucs box to head in a Stellenbosch equaliser and made it 1-1.