Klate’s remains positive despite going two games without a win at Chippa

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Life as a head coach in the DStv Premiership hasn’t begun well for Daine Klate, who is yet to win a match in the team’s opening two matches of the season.

The Chilli Boys mentor, however, remains positive that his team will get things right.



Klate’s first game in charge of Chippa saw him playing to a 1-1 draw against his former team SuperSport United last weekend.

However, that match was followed by a 3-1 loss to Royal AM at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, with two first half goals coming from some sloppy defending, which Klate says has to be fixed.

“First half I think we were poor, we didn’t apply ourselves properly. Royal AM was the better team and once we conceded the first and second goal it was a gift for them basically. It was our error, lack of communications. We came out at half-time and we were much more positive playing on the front foot. Obviously we do take the positives from this game with the way we ended, that is how we need to apply ourselves from the first whistle,” said the Chippa mentor.

“So, there is a lot of positivity to take from the second half, much application, much intensity and many balls in the box. I think in a nutshell we have to take out the positives because we have another game on Sunday and we will take it from there.”

Following the two losses, Chippa are now in 13th place on the league table with one point.



The Chilli Boys will next face Orlando Pirates away in Soweto on Sunday and Klate will he hoping to collect maximum points against his former team.