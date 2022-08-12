Big pay day for Banyana as Safa lives up to Wafcon bonuses promise

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that bonuses that were promised to the Banyana Banyana players by the association for winning the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations have been paid on Friday.

Safa promised to pay the Banyana players close to R10 million worth of bonuses which the team would share among themselves, with the 23 players receiving R400 000 each for winning the Wafcon.

Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana confirmed the payment from the association on Friday.

“I can confirm that the association has honoured their promise of paying our bonuses, as I sit here, I am speaking on behalf of all the Banyana players. We are happy because this is also a great motivation to every young girl out there who aspires to represent their national team one day or to be a football player,” said Kgatlana, who couldn’t finish the tournament due to an injury.

The Safa president also confirmed that the bonuses promised was strictly for the players, but, the coach Desiree Ellis including all the technical staff of Banyana are employees of the association and they will be rewarded according to their contracts in due course as well.



Banyana were also promised a bonus of R5.8 million from Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, but Jordaan said the association is yet to received the money from Mthethwa.