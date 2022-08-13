Ngezana the villain as Sundowns annihilate hapless Chiefs

Ntokozo Gumede

It would have been easy to confuse Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana to the error-prone Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire.



The Chiefs centre back had a match to forget as he was the culprit in both opening two goals as Sundowns handed Chiefs a 4-0 drubbing at a sold-out affair at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



Ngezana gifted Gaston Sirino with the opener in the sixth minute when he played a stray back pass, which was meant for goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.



About 11 minutes later, Ngezana committed a foul, bringing down Peter Shalulile in the box and referee Victor Gomes did not hesitate to point to the spot.



Even though his decision was spot-on, it was the awarding of a yellow card that was flawed. Instead of giving Ngezana the card, he gave it to Zitha Kwinika the caution, bringing back memories of English Premier League referee Andre Mariner who gave Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs a red card instead of the culprit, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain in 2014.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane made the bold decision and brought in Njabulo Ngcobo from the start of the second half and took out Ngezana. He then brought in Kgaogelo Sekgota for Cole Alexander.



It took about four minutes to get into their groove after the restart, with Khama Billiat and Kegan Dolly leading the moves forward.



Reeve Frosler had the best moment of the opening five minutes, but he fluffed his chance and ballooned his effort.

No later than two minutes later, Sundowns showed Chiefs how it’s done in the opposite end. They launched a counter attack and Themba Zwane did his magic, setting up Shalulile, who made no mistake and netted his second of the game.



Drama unfolded in the opposite end as the middle awarded Amakhosi a penalty after Teboho Mokoena was adjudged to have dragged down Sekgota in the box.

Former Downs attacker, Billiat, took the responsibility from 12 yards with with boos from the Sundowns faithful.



Williams showed why he is worth the money that Downs paid for him to SuperSport United as he saved Billiat’s spot-kick to make sure that Sundowns claim victory without blemish.

Abubaker Nasir was sent on later in the game and it did not take long for the Ethiopian to establish himself as a fan favourite as he dazzled with his fine touches and left Ngcobo for dead when he dribbled him before firing past Bvuma to net his maiden goal in South Africa.



Meanwhile, in other DStv Premiership matches played on Saturday afternoon, Stellenbosch FC beat Royal AM 3-1, while Marumo Gallants played to a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows.