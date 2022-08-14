Nyauza joins Richards Bay after Pirates exit

Khaya Ndubane

Richards Bay FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza.



The 32-year-old defender joins the Natal Rich Boyz as a free agent after partying ways with Pirates at the end of last season.



Richards Bay announced the experienced defender’s signing on Sunday.



“We would like to take this opportunity and confirm the signing of Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza , who was on the books of Orlando Pirates,” read a tweet from the Natal Rich Boyz.



Nyauza made 28 appearances for Pirates last season and scored one goal for the Buccaneers. His departure from Pirates came as a bit of a surprise to many considering that he played 20 league games in the 2021/22 season.



With over 11 years of experience in playing football at a professional level, the former Platinum Stars and Roses United defender comes will bring a wealth of experience to Richards Bay.



Meanwhile, Richards Bay maintained their positive start to the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign following their 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday night.



Yamela Mbuthuma scored the winning goal for the Natal Rich Boyz.