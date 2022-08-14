Hunt frustrated as win continues to elude SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

A first win still evades Gavin Hunt in his return at SuperSport United as The Spartans suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday evening.



The former Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs mentor was visibly frustrated to the point that he shoved off the cameraman who was zooming into him towards the end of the game.

Given Msimango opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a fine header, beating Boalefa Pule. Young sensation, Aphelele Teto was the one who delivered the cross set-piece.

SuperSport dominated the proceedings shortly after conceding but their efforts were always tame and off the mark.



Bradley Grobler had an opportunity at the start of the second stanza when he received a delightful ball from Ghampani Lungu but the former Bafana Bafana striker fluffed his chance and fired wide of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Ebrahim Seedat netted his maiden goal of the season. It was Teto again who was the provider, but Seedat did his best to rescue what looked like a stray ball. Teto played the ball across the face of goal and had to watch it sail past goalkeeper Pule and a couple of United defenders before it found Seedat wide on the left.



The Rockets have now collected a tally of seven points after beating DStv defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and drew with AmaZulu in their first two games of the season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori will look to redeem themselves when they meet an equally frustrated Orlando Pirates, who lost to Chippa United on Sunday. The clash is set for the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Galaxy will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to take on Golden Arrows on Saturday.