Riveiro praises Pirates defenders after Royal AM victory

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro praised his defenders for the work they did to deny Royal AM from scoring a goal in their DStv Premiership tie.

Pirates edged Royal AM 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in an exciting match on Wednesday.



Riveiro was happy that his team managed to get a clean sheet in this encounter.

“Very good 60 minutes from us, plenty of possible things, very professional performance here tonight. I liked our defensive work, it was incredible. Not happy with the way we dealt with the ball after recovering it, we should have spent more time keeping possession,” Riviero told SuperSport TV.

“But, even though we were defending lower than we wanted. I don’t really remember any clear chance from a good team like Royal AM. So, credit to our team, to our coaching staff, our players and everyone because it was beautiful to see them fight that way.”

The Spain born coach also praised Goodman Mosele who won the Man-of-the-Match award in the Thwihli Thwahla clash.

“He is a good example, he is just like everybody else working very hard. We have fantastic competition inside the squad. We are very committed with our objectives for the season and today (Wednesday) it was a proof of that.”