Kaizer Chiefs announce new striker Bimenyimana

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the arrival of a new striker at the club.



The Naturena-based side officially unveiled Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on Thursday afternoon.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on a two-year deal with a further one-year option,” said the club in a statement posted on their social media platforms.

“Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura in 1994. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries,” added the statement.

However, according to Transfermarkt.com Bimenyimana was born in 1997 and not 1994 as the club wrote.

The lanky Bimenyimana becomes Chiefs’ second outright striker after Ashley Du Preez.



He joins from Kaysar Kyzylorda who ply their trade in the Kazakhstan second tier league.

A quick look at his statistics on Transfermarkt does not tell a good story about the striker, who reportedly been at Amakhosi for trial in June.

It is believed that he had been sent home after he failed to impress coach Arthur Zwane and his technical team. However Phakaaathi has also caught wind that he had misunderstood when he was told to not come to training for a few days as the club finalised his deal and went home instead.

Chiefs are also believed to be still on the lookout for at least one more striker to add to their attack after letting Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro go last season.

This left Chiefs thin up front. And while Du Preez had a good start and already has a goal under his belt, he threw the team into a mini crisis when he picked up an injury in their second game.

He missed Chiefs’ third game of the season where they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.