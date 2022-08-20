Mngqithi urges Masandawana to challenge Chiefs and Pirates fans

Ntokozo Gumede

If you completely ignore success on the pitch, Mamelodi Sundowns will always be considered as the third biggest club in the country behind Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, at least as far as support is concerned.

Downs co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, however, says he has noticed a rise in support and hopes that the Masandawana faithful will continue to come in their numbers.

“Ever since the stadiums opened, the support has looked very good. In Cape Town against Cape Town City, we had a very decent crowd and it felt like we were playing at home,” said Mngqithi.

“Against Kaizer Chiefs, I saw the Yellow Nation rising to a level that one would want to keep for the rest of the season. We really appreciate their presence at the stadiums and we hope that when we play away, they can make it feel like a home game for us,” he added.

Downs are in Polokwane to take on Kaitano Tembo’s Sekhukhune United in the fourth round of the DStv Premiership on Saturday and in his analysis, Mngqithi warns the Brazilians to not take Babina Noko for granted.

“They have not started well this season, but they played very well in their last game against Richards Bay, where they could have scored more than five goals, because they got some good chances. That is something we cannot take for granted because they are working very hard.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune striker Tshegofatso Mabasa knows that his side are underdogs against the defending champions, but in that, he says the motivation is high as they hope to add to their single win so far this season.

“We came off a very difficult game against Richards Bay where we did not take our chances and we were punished for it and that happens, it is part of football and these things happen,” said Mabasa.

“We have to keep our heads up because we are up against the defending champions. We do not need any inspiration, it is a fixture that we look forward to. We have to go out there and give it our all and we will go there with hunger and determination and hopefully we can please our supporters,” he added.