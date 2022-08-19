Parker comments on failed move to SuperSport United

Sibongiseni Gumbi

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt tried to secure the signature of Bernard Parker when he became available following his release at Kaizer Chiefs.

But in a surprise move that is said to have left Hunt upset with the SuperSport management, Parker was snapped up by TS Galaxy.

It is reported that Hunt had wanted Parker to help guide the youngsters he has at SuperSport more than to play.

Asked what happened at Matsatsantsa, Parker said: “I was training alone for some time because I was hoping for something.

“Then, coach Gavin who knows me very well from our time together at Kaizer Chiefs, said to me, ‘rather than train on your own, come train with us’.

“He said they had a young and exciting team and I should come and inspire the boys. I didn’t even ask anything, I just asked him what time they train the next morning.”

The next morning, Parker says, he went to train with SuperSport and Hunt and his team decided he was still good enough to sign.

“I went and trained and they were impressed. The coaching and technical staff believed that I could add value and took it above them.

“But then the league started and things went on and I decided to go with the available option and came to the Rockets,” he adds.

Parker says he has a good and long relationship with Galaxy president Tim Sukazi which is why he didn’t hesitate when he asked him to join them.

“I have a relationship with him from my days at FC Twente. He came and visited when he had brought Tower (Erick Mathoho) on trial back in 2009. He called me and said he would like me to be part of the family,” says Parker.