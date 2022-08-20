Chiefs bounce back from Sundowns loss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back from the embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns and managed to beat Richards Bay at despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Chiefs started very well and were playing good attacking football, pinning their opponents back. But Richards Bay didn’t mind and sat back waiting to catch Chiefs in a counter.

Their big break came around the 30th minute when from a Chiefs corner, they sent the ball forward.

Katlego Makateng was set through on goal, with Brandon Petersen off his line, and Yusuf Maart fouled him. It was ruled as a professional foul as Makateng had a chance to score, and Maart was sent off.

That changed things for Chiefs with the Rich Boyz now enjoying more possession and controlling the game.

The Natal Rich Boyz were then making more penalty box entries and creating some chances but they could not make it count.

At half time, Pitso Dladla rang the changes as he felt they needed to attack more. He called on the experience of Luvuyo Memela and the youthful exuberance of Yanela Mbuthuma.

They took Michael Gumede and Makateng’s places. Zwane also made a change five minutes into the second half with Njabulo Blom replacing Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

And Chiefs came close to finding the first goal in the 53rd minute but Siyethemba Sithebe could not finish from a Keagan Dolly cross as he had two defenders on him.

Richards Bay will only have themselves to blame after failing to take advantage after Chiefs were cut to 10 men. It was their first defeat in four games.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute when Sibusiso Mthethwa stamped on Kgaogelo Sekgota’s foot inside the box. Dillon Solomons converted to give the home side the lead and much-needed relief.

Richards Bay almost got one back in the 70th minute when Memela’s cross was met by an unmarked Sanele Barns. But Petersen managed to tip his diving header away.

Siyabonga Ngezana didn’t cover himself in glory again when he got a yellow card just a minute after he was introduced as a substitute as Chiefs tried to manage the game later on.

Chiefs were already 1-0 up when Arthur Zwane threw Ngezana in to reinforce the defence. The supporters protested his introduction. This was because he had gifted Sundowns two of the goals in the 4-0 defeat in the last game.

Ngezana didn’t do himself any favours when, with his first involvement in the game, he received a yellow card for time wasting. He took a throw-in but kept delaying it until the referee Abongile Tom cautioned him.

This infuriated some fans who made signs that he should be substituted. But he played a good role in Chiefs holding on to their lead to get an important three points at Moses Mabhida Stadium.